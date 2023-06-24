CHICAGO — With World Refugee Day around the corner, Chicago, a city built on the backs of immigrants, is expected to celebrate cultural diversity.

For over 20 years, Chicago has celebrated the day with its own style and a mix of cultures collaborated to promote unity over division.

“Chicago will always be a city that stands on solidarity and in support of our refugee neighbors,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

Though this year’s celebration comes with the challenges of today’s reality as migrants, many asylum seekers from South America are bussed and flown to Chicago from Texas.

“Whether you are coming from Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Afghanistan, the democratic republic of Congo, these are just some of the places connected today,” Johnson said.

The crisis has stretched resources and promoted a clash between public officials and non-profit groups.

“I’m proud to lead this city where refugees feel empowered to become a part of our communities while also carrying their homes and their cultures in their hearts,” Johnson said.

Those challenges at the event are understood with an emphasis on inclusion to work on a solution.

“I hope that every refugee who has found sanctuary here In Chicago can create a life and future that you desire for this city.”