CHICAGO — Cinco de Mayo celebrations are underway across Chicago, highlighting the impact Mexican culture has had on the city.

Warm weather helped the city start its second annual ‘Mexico Week,’ which runs through May 14. In honor of the celebration, a ribbon-cutting at Navy Pier was held with the presence of state and local leaders.

The festivities are based on a partnership with the Mexican consulate of Chicago and the government of Jalisco to bring a taste of the culture to the city through dishes, traditional dances, workshops, music and much more.

A mural design was also unveiled on Michigan Avenue to earmark the occasion. The piece, ‘The Mexico of the North,’ was completed by Chicago artist Robert Valadez.

The large-scale mural inside Michigan Avenue’s Artisan Mexican Goods Store, De Colores, now honor’s the city’s Mexican Americans who call Chicago home. It’s part of a group effort between kids in Pilsen and other artists.

Along with Aztec tile patterns and Mexican embroidery, there are well-known images of the city, like ‘The Bean,’ which is painted brown to represent a pinto bean, according to the artist.

Mexico Fest at Navy Pier is free and open to all ages. Click here for more information.