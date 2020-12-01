Chicago carjacking victim shares his story as warning to other drivers

CHICAGO — A victim of a carjacking in Chicago is sharing his story with WGN as a warning to other drivers.

The carjacking happened around 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Ave., Milwaukee Ave. and Damen in Wicker Park.

“I was heading downtown and I was approaching the intersection. The light was red so I was coming to a stop. Before I even got to a full stop, I saw two people approaching the car,” the man told WGN reporter Sean Lewis.

The man said the incident happened very quickly, and he feels fortunate to be alive.

“It wasn’t really until I think I started rolling out of the car that I started to think ‘there’s a gun on my head, this guy’s going to shoot me, I could die,” the man recalled.

Chicago police recovered his car a few hours later. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Related Content Carjackings soar in Chicago, but few face arrest

WGN Investigates uncovered a huge surge in carjackings recently in Chicago.

Police data revealing 1,125 carjackings since mid-November. A 124% increase from 2019, and far more than any of the last five.

Arrests are being made in only 16% of those cases so far, police say, due to vague descriptions from the victims. Face mask wearing being the main reason.

Many of the carjackers are young in age.

“I would be shocked if they were even 21-years old. Young guys, like baby faced,” the carjacking victim told WGN.

“The biggest take away for people is just try and keep calm and whatever the people ask for, just comply,” the victim said. “Nothing matters other than walking away with your life.”