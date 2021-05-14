Chicago cannabis company enters partnership with Ryne Sandberg

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 12: Former Major League Baseball player and manager Ryne Sandberg is introduced prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for game three of the National League Division Series between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on October 12, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Hall of Fame Cubs second basemen Ryne Sandberg has partnered with a Chicago-based cannabis company.

Sandberg has reportedly invested in Verilife, the retail division of Pharmacann. He will also become a spokesperson with his first public appearance scheduled for May 23 at Verilife’s River North location. It will take place at 60 W. Superior from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Verilife has changed the way I view cannabis,” Ryne Sandberg said. “When I first visited a Verilife dispensary, the knowledgeable staff helped me understand how cannabis can enhance my active lifestyle. I want to share my personal story and help people feel more comfortable in learning more about the benefits of cannabis, hoping it will bring the same impact to their lives that I have experienced.”

Sandberg told The Register-Mail he’s started a “low and slow” approach with marijuana, enjoying gummies and tinctures.

“I really didn’t know anything about it, I didn’t have any interest in it,” Sandberg told the paper. “Now it’s every day sometimes, as I’m looking for something to take the edge off.”

In addition to his new venture, Sandberg continues to be an ambassador for the Cubs and works part-time at Marquee Sports Network.