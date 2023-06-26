Chicago businessman James Crown has died.

Crown died in a single vehicle accident at the Aspen Motorsports Park in Colorado, according to the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.

Crown collided with an impact barrier.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy, but the coroner’s office said multiple blunt force trauma was evident.

Crown was part of the billionaire Crown family and president of Henry Crown & Company and owned Aspen Skiing company.

Crown was 70 years old.

His bio on the JP Morgan Chase website notes that Crown was the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Aspen Institute, a Trustee of the Museum of Science and Industry and of the University of Chicago and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and was formerly a member of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement Monday that read, “I was devastated to hear of Jim Crown’s tragic passing this weekend. A lifelong Chicagoan, Jim gave back to the city through philanthropy and leadership on a number of civic and academic boards as he was deeply committed to investing in Chicago and its people. With his generosity, Jim truly embodied the soul of Chicago. I was especially grateful for his commitment to work collaboratively with my administration to build a safer Chicago, having met recently to share ideas. I send my deepest condolences to his wife, four children, grandchildren, and the entire Crown family and pray for their peace.”

Illinois JB Pritzker tweeted condolence, “MK and I were saddened to learn of the passing of our friend Jim Crown. Tremendously civic-minded, Jim was kind, and his passion for caring was unending. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and the countless Illinoisans and Americans he helped. May his memory be a blessing.”