CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls College Prep is being evacuated Monday morning due to a threat.

Just after 8 a.m., Chicago police said the charter school, which is located in the 2000 block of West Adams, received a threat that was called in.

The school has been evacuated and CPD said no injuries have been reported.

Officers are currently at the school.

WGN News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.