CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is bringing back its “You Can Name a Snowplow” contest after the inaugural event last year.

The contest has two phases. First, the city will gather names from the submissions, which are limited to one per person and 50 characters in length.

When the submission period closes on Jan. 12, or when there’s 20,000 submissions, whichever comes first, staff members of the Department of Streets and Sanitation will choose 50 finalists.

Six finalists will be chosen. Then beginning on Jan. 22, residents can vote for their favorite.

Due to a near-tie for sixth place, seven winning names were chosen last year.

Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow

Da Plow

Salter Payton

Sears Plower

Sleet Home Chicago

Holy Plow!

Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel

Last year, the officially named snowplows enjoyed a mini-parade where those who originally submitted the winning names had a photo opportunity.

“We were thrilled with the Chicago pride and participation in the inaugural contest announced last year,” said DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard. “The contest reminds residents of the hard work that goes into clearing snow and ice each year, while fostering community engagement citywide. We can’t wait to see this year’s submissions.”

All residents will be able to view the named snowplows, along with the city’s full snow fleet, in real-time during winter storms via the newly updated plow tracker.