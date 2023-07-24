CHICAGO — Chicago could see the hottest weather of the summer this week. Tom Skilling reports heat indices could reach or exceed 100-degrees as steamy weather settles in.

The City of Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications is advising residents to be prepared for the hot weather.

Cooling Centers Open in Chicago

The city’s six community service centers are activated. The are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all week.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave. (24 Hours)

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the City’s Chicago Public Library locations and Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as splash pads located throughout the city.

To receive the latest updates on heat advisories and weather emergencies residents can register for the City’s emergency alert notifications at NotifyChicago.org or download the Chicago OEMC App.