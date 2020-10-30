Chicago Board of Elections to offer ballot drop boxes at Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field on Election Day

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 03: In an aerial view from a drone, Wrigley Field is seen prior to summer workouts on July 03, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Board of Elections announced Friday that mail-in ballot drop boxes will be installed on Election Day adjacent to both Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field.

The drop boxes will only serve ballots from Chicago residents, and will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

The Wrigley Field drop box will be at the Gallagher Way Gate on Clark Street just outside the ballpark. The Guaranteed Rate Field drop box will offer drive-up service and will be on Shields Avenue just north of 35th Street.

Approximately 510,000 Chicago voters have applied to vote by mail, more than four times the city’s previous record high. This is the first election that secured drop boxes have been available to voters, in addition to standard US mail.