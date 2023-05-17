CHICAGO — Bicyclists in Chicago will join others in more than 200 communities on Wednesday, National Ride of Silence Day, to remember cyclists who have been killed.

Those gathering in Chicago are also remembering Rick Lomas who died a week after a driver hit him.

Lomas, police said, was struck and killed by a driver when he went through a red light on May 7 in the 1000 block of North California Avenue.

The driver who hit Lomas left the scene, police said, and Lomas refused medical treatment at the scene before leaving.

According to an attorney for the family, Lomas died on May 10 from massive brain bleeding.

As the warmer days become more frequent and more people are riding, organizations like Bike Lane Uprising, remind people to be aware of their surroundings and know the rules of sharing the road.

“Everybody is just trying to get to and from and this person had a family and unfortunately, that family is dealing with the worst-case scenario,” Christina Whitehouse, who founded Bike Lane Uprising, said. “Bicycling has become so dangerous in Chicago.”

The ride will start around 6 p.m. and the route is about nine miles long.