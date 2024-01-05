CHICAGO — The foundation run by Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren and his wife pledged one million dollars to Lurie Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Friday morning.

“Whenever we can provide to soften the blow on any level, we’re in,” Greta Warren said.

In 2023, the Warrens made a donation to help families and children with cancer diagnosis, making a similar donation to a hospital in Minnesota.

“With both are upbeat people, we both are people with a heart of gratitude, and grateful. Every once in a while, I get a little sad about something some issue I may dealing with, I would open up my phone and read about the different families we were able to assist with these grants,” Warren said

The impact a cancer diagnosis is especially personal to the couple after Warren’s sister died in 2014 of brain cancer.

He says her dying wish to her brother was to do whatever he could to make the lives of cancer patients easier.

The donation will play a crucial role in expanding resources in many areas but mainly transportation assistance accommodations and other common needs to families with a child being treated there.

The contribution will also help the hospital’s center for cancer and blood disorders focus on its commitment to caring for patient’s physical, emotional and social needs in a kid-friendly atmosphere.

The center for cancer and blood disorders at Lurie Children’s Hospital says it treats more children with cancer and blood disorders than any other hospital in the state.

The couple says this is the first of many donations to come.