Chicago Bears headed to Arlington Heights? Mayor says everything remains possibility

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Chicago Bears may be moving to Arlington Heights.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, a team executive won’t rule out leaving Chicago for a potential new stadium on the site of the Arlington Racecourse.

The mayor of Arlington Heights told Crain’s everything remains a possibility, including a Bears stadium or keeping live horse racing in some form at the track. The city won’t have direct control over what happens in Arlington Park, but could have some control over how the land is used.

Crain’s says the mayor was reacting to a published report that a senior vice president with the Bears would not rule out a move.

The Bears still have a decade left on their lease at Soldier Field. A new stadium could mean new revenue opportunites, and one with a dome could lure a Super Bowl to town.

It’s been more than 30 years since the Bears were last reported to be looking at a move to Arlington Heights.