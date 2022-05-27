CHICAGO — Chicago beaches officially open for the season on Friday.

Swimming is only allowed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. when lifeguards are on duty, but the lifeguard shortage the city is facing could prevent a full opening.

Chicago Park District Officials are hoping a $500 bonus for new seasonal lifeguards will help fill the almost 600 positions it needs for a full staff.

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous waves, up to seven-feet high Friday on Lake Michigan. The warning continues until 10 p.m.

Beachgoers can also access information on swim status by calling the Chicago Park District Beach Hotline at 312-74-BEACH or checking chicagoparkdistrict.com.

Admission to Chicago’s beaches is free.