CHICAGO — A Chicago-based non-profit organization held its first annual MLK Day basketball tournament Monday.

Project LOVE Chicago created the event as a means to highlight talented local middle school basketball teams, but to also teach young local hoopers that basketball can be used as a tool to access a high-quality education and find careers beyond the world of sports.

Project LOVE organized a panel of current Ivy League basketball commits and Ivy League basketball alumni from Chicago to facilitate the conversation with players and families before the tournament began.

After the panel, ten of the best local Chicago middle school basketball teams squared off in five games at 167 Green in the Fulton Market neighborhood.

For more information on Project LOVE Chicago and the work they do, you can visit their website by clicking here.