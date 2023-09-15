CHICAGO — A local cleaning company has found a unique way to give back.

National nonprofit Cleaning for a Reason partners with local cleaning companies to provide free house cleanings to those battling cancer. Chicago-based Rozalado Services stepped up and discovered just how much impact a broom, a mop, and a lot of heart can make.

“There’s things you can control and there are things you can’t control and one of the things I couldn’t control fully was the medical journey I was on,” said Lauren Dillion, a two-time cancer survivor.

Dillion was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2015 and then a brain tumor shortly after giving birth to her daughter.

“Absolutely devastating,” Dillion told WGN News about the diagnosis. “When my daughter was two, I had a seizure while driving and found out that I was not done with my cancer journey yet.”

Surgeons were able to remove the tumor from her brain. Still, the surgery left Dillon partially paralyzed in her lower body — a daunting new reality for the single mother finally returning home.

“With my leg and a toddler, doing a cleaning of the whole house and being able to physically do it and afford it was a limitation,” Dillion said.

But Dillion’s path would soon cross with Rozalado Services.

“We also had a great loss in our family due to cancer and I feel like that is really something where it strikes home,” said Marley Regalado, who, along with Ricky Regalado, co-founded Rozalado Services.

“Our motto is just stronger together and we all are stronger together,” said Ricky Regalado of the family-owned business.

In the following weeks, Rozalado Services cleaned Dillion’s home and treated her like family, unpacking boxes and adding personalized touches.

“It meant a lot,” Dillion told WGN News.

“It’s big for them to let them come into their home and go through all of their things and help them organize it,” Marley Regalado said.

Since its inception in 2006, Cleaning for a Reason and its partners have brought the sparkle back to the homes of more than 47,000 patients and their families.

Dillion said the services and kindness rendered were a lot of relief.

“I’m one of those people where my surroundings and things being picked up and things having order also helps me mentally have clarity and have peace,” she said.

Perceived success comes in many forms, even a spray bottle and rag, when done from the heart.

“I want to be measured by the right I’ve done,” said Tony Pedroza, co-founder of Rozalado Services. “The good I’ve done and the lives we’ve impacted.”