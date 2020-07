CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot has set new limits on bars and restaurants to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Friday, all Chicago bars, restaurants that serve alcohol and breweries will close by midnight.

The rules build on regulations that prohibit the sale of on-site alcohol after 11 p.m. and the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption after 9 p.m.

Only delivery or curbside pick-up of food can occur after midnight.