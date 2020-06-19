Indoor dining, drinking returns to Chicago bars and restaurants next week — with restrictions

CHICAGO — More restrictions are easing in Chicago amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bars, breweries and restaurants are allowed to have indoor drinking and dining in a limited capacity starting next week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday.

On Friday, June 26, restaurants and bars will be able to allow indoor service at 25% capacity with a maximum capacity of 50 people per room or floor. This is also the day that the rest of Illinois should transition to Phase 4 of the governor’s Restore Illinois reopening plan.

Patrons must be seated at tables that are six feet apart with ten people or fewer per table. Seating at bars and breweries that don’t serve food will be limited to a maximum of two hours per party.

Alcohol sales at bars and restaurants for on-site consumption must still end at 11 p.m. each night, while the sale of alcohol for carryout or delivery must cease at 9 p.m. each night.

The decision to allow for some indoor dining and drinking comes as city health officials continue to monitor the positive trend in COVID-19 metrics.

For more information about the City’s “Protecting Chicago” reopening framework, and to find industry-specific guidelines, please visit chicago.gov/reopening.