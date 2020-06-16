Chicago bars, breweries set to reopen Wednesday

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago gave bars and breweries 48 hours notice to reopen with outdoor seating.

On Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced bars would be able to open Wednesday with some new restrictions in place.

They can reopen their patios, rooftops and other outdoor with restrictions including:

Customers must be seated at tables that are 6 feet apart, with six people or fewer per table.

Seating is limited to a maximum of two hours.

Alcohol sales for on-site consumption must end at 11 p.m. each night.

The sale of alcohol for carryout or delivery must end at 9 p.m. each night.

Bars may also apply for a special permit allowing them to expand their seating onto private property or shared streets, depending on availability.

But for some, the 48 hours is not enough time.

John Laffler of Off Color brewing in Lincoln Park said he will not be ready to open Wednesday. He said going from carry out only to full service on the patio requires a lot of logistics. He said he is preparing to open slowly once he can make sure his staff and customers are protected from COVID-19.

“We expect to start to re-open slowly mid next week,” he said. “Scrambling when we’re in public health emergency is not the best idea.”

