Chicago bargain hunters eager for Black Friday deals

Now that Thanksgiving Day is winding down, it’s time for shoppers to get ready for Black Friday deals.

On a brisk Thanksgiving night, Chicagoans are feeling the holiday spirit in downtown Chicago as thousands of lights magically light the night. A trip to the Christmas Tree at Millenium Park is a tradition for Razan Mahmoud. But she told WGN News that she was gearing up for another. Mahmoud is one of the millions of Americans preparing to hit the stores for some Black Friday bargains.

She says she typically wakes up at 2 a.m. to head out.

“You know how they have sometimes the Victoria’s Secret or Bed Bath and Body Works. They have that first 100 people who get that free something. I got to be one of those 100,” Mahmoud said.

According to the Tribune, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales reaching more than $840 billion this November and December.

Not many retailers were open Thanksgiving night along Michigan Avenue.

Places like BestBuy, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s and JC Penney will open at 5 a.m. Friday. Macy’s will open at 6 a.m., followed by Target at 7 a.m.

Robyn Krueger and her husband Derek say they are excited about Black Friday but add that she probably won’t find any deals on the gifts she’s seeking.

“Hopefully, I’ll find all my Christmas gifts,” Krueger said.

One thing the Kruegers won’t be doing is waking up early.

“Absolutely not,” Robyn Krueger said when asked. “I try to avoid crowds the best I can.”