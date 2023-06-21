CHICAGO — A renowned restaurant in Chicago has made a list for the Top Ten of its kind in the country.

Trips to Discover compiled a list of the best award-winning restaurants in the United States, ranking those recognized by the Michelin Guide, Forbes Travel Guide and AAA Diamond Awards and factoring in ratings from Google and TripAdvisor.

Of the 64 restaurants that were evaluated, Chicago’s Alinea was ranked ninth among the group and was the city’s lone representative on the list. It’s another honor for the restaurant located at 1723 North Halsted St. in Lincoln Park.

According to Trips to Discover, two types of analysis were used to compile the rankings, starting with a statistical review looking at customer reviews and ratings from Google and Trip Advisor. A qualitative review looked more at the written reviews of each restaurant.

Alinea boasted accreditation from Michelin, Forbes, and AAA with a customer review score of 4.72/5, a TripAdvisor food score of 4.45/5, and TripAdvisor service score of 4.5/5.

Started by Grant Achatz and Nick Kokonas in 2005, Alinea is one of three restaurants in the United States to receive a Michelin 3-Star rating and has also received the AAA Five Diamond Award.

Victoria & Alberts in Orlando was voted as the top award-winning restaurant by Trips to Discover, with Cindy Wolf’s Charleston in Baltimore coming in second and The Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Virginia coming in third.

Here are Trips to Discovery’s Top Ten best award-winning restaurants in the United States.

Victoria & Albert’s – Orlando Cindy Wolf’s Charleston – Baltimore The Inn at Little Washington – Washington, Virginia Per Se – New York Le Bernardin – New York Daniel – New York Gary Danko – San Francisco The Modern – New York Alinea – Chicago Kai Restaurant – Phoenix