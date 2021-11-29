Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place in February

CHICAGO — The Chicago Auto Show will be returning to McCormick Place in 2022.

The event will take place on Feb. 12 and run through Feb. 21. The show is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, except for the final day of the show (Presidents Day) when it closes at 8 p.m.

The Chicago Auto Show is bringing back indoor test tracks and other interactive experiences. Masks will be required while inside.

Currently, there is no requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Tickets to the public show are now available for purchase online at ChicagoAutoShow.com.