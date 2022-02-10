Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place for 2022 edition

Hundreds of vehicles have rolled into McCormick Place for the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, which will open to the public beginning Saturday.

A brand-new hummer will likely be a showstopper at this year’s show, says general manager Dave Sloan.

“Hummer was off the market for about a decade, and GM decided to bring it back as an electric vehicle,” Sloan said.

Some say Ev’s or electric vehicles are the way to go and this year’s auto show showcases several of them.

Robert Kelter, senior attorney with the Environmental Law and Policy Center, is working to remove misconceptions about electric vehicles. Kelter says they’re environmentally friendly, perform excellently and don’t require maintenance, like oil changes. He also says new models are going anywhere from 200 to 300 miles before needing a charge.

“I think it’s important for people to know that they can just charge their EV in a socket in the garage. They don’t need a special charger,” Kelter said.

As for a fun ride that will take locals high-speed desert running or through extreme rock crawling surfaces, organizers say check out the new Bronco Raptor making its debut at the Chicago Auto Show.

Chief project engineer for Bronco Raptor Arie Groeneveld says manufacturers built the vehicle to transport smoothly over rough terrain.

If locals are looking for something a little sportier, perhaps a 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition which pays homage to a 1960’s classic, will suffice.

“The Ford GT is really important, not just in Ford’s racing history but all racing history and we’re showcasing one of the important chapters of Alan Mann Racing,” Mike Severson, Ford GT program manager, said.

Locals can also experience an outdoor drive inside by hopping on driving simulators. Plus, several test tracks allow guests to get a feel for how the latest vehicles ride.

“We have all these indoor test tracks, some that are like off-road proving grounds, and the others that are EV tracks,” Sloan said.

The general manager for the show says the vehicle inventory shortage on car lots makes the Chicago Auto Show the right place to visit to get a feel for your next new ride.

The Chicago Auto Show is open to the public beginning this Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m.