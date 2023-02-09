CHICAGO — The Chicago Auto Show. It’s the nation’s largest auto show and it returns once again McCormick Place this week.

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show rolls into town and is open to the public starting on February 11.

Where is Chicago Auto Show held?

McCormick Place,

2301 S. King Dr.

Chicago, IL 60616

When is Chicago Auto Show held?

Media Preview: February 9 – 10

First Look For Charity: February 10

Public Show: February 11 – 20

How much does it cost to go to the Chicago Auto Show?

Adults – $15

Seniors 62+ – $10

Children 4-12 – $10

Children 3 and under – $0

You can buy tickets at Chicago Auto Show Ticket Site

Parking Information according to the Auto Show’s website

McCormick Place offers on-site parking. There are three main McCormick Place lots. A, B & C. Lot A & C are $25. Lot B is $16. During the Chicago Auto Show, all McCormick Place lots are $11 after 6 p.m. Parking fees must be paid by credit card; VISA, MasterCard and American Express are accepted. Parking lots are open throughout event hours. Overnight parking is not available, and there are no in-and-out privileges. More information at https://www.mccormickplace.com/getting-here/parking-rates/. You can also book reserved parking in Lots A and C for $38 by clicking here.

Handicap Parking at McCormick Place: McCormick Place has accessible parking available in Lot A (located on Martin Luther King Drive), Lot C (located underground in Lakeside Center) and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place parking garage. However, any given lot may be full upon your arrival. Therefore, it may be recommended to drop off your guest and then find parking. For the Chicago Auto Show, the best drop off location is at the South Building, Gate 4 located on Martin Luther King Drive.

More about the show and vehicle on display

According to the website, 27 manufactures will show vehicles, accessories, antique cars, collector cars and interactive exhibits.

Full map of the show can be viewed here