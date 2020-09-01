Chicago August crime numbers show decrease in murders and shootings

CHICAGO — Chicago police released their crime numbers overnight for the month of August.

According to the release, “the Chicago Police Department saw a significant reduction in overall crime compared to the summer months before, including decreases in murders and shootings in some of Chicago’s most vulnerable neighborhoods.”

CPD says shootings in August were down by 15% compared to July. The number of shooting victims also dropped by 22%.

Murders were also down 45% in August from July. However, murders are up 50% this year compared to the same period in 2019.