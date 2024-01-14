CHICAGO — Dangerously cold temperatures and brutal windchill values have gripped the Chicago area and are not projected to let up until sometime around the middle of this week.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon Monday, with Sunday’s windchill values already plummeting to between -25 and -40 degrees during Sunday’s early-morning hours.

The air temperature, meanwhile, dropped below -10 in some areas, with -16 recorded at Wegner Elementary School in West Chicago. The air temperature will remain below zero throughout Sunday, with some areas along the lake possibly approaching 0 for a high.

Then, overnight, windchill values will dip to -40 or -50 in some areas, with an air temperature around -10 or below.

WGN Meteorologist Tim Joyce reminds us that windchills of this value can result in frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. So it’s advised to stay home, unless you absolutely have to leave your house.

High winds are also causing widespread blowing snow, creating dangerous road conditions. A wind gust of 46 miles per hour was recorded at Soldier Field early Sunday morning, with gusts as high as 30 mph projected throughout Sunday in the area.

The good news is that the area should remain dry and free of new snow until later Wednesday into Thursday. By Wednesday, temperatures are projected to at least get back into the teens.

Forecast

Sunday: Clouds and sun, bitter cold and windy. High -3, windchill values around -30. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Wind Chill Warning until noon Monday.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and dangerously cold. Low -11, windchill values as low as -30 and below. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Wind Chill Warning continues.

Martin Luther King Day (Monday): Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and very cold. High 1, windchill values around -20 and below. Winds W/SW at 10 to 20 mph. Wind Chill Warning replaced by Wind Chill Advisory at noon.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -10 and windchill values around -20. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

