Chicago Architecture Center gives deep dive into rich local architectural history

CHICAGO — Chicago is known worldwide for its unique buildings and architectural wonders, and you can learn more about their history at the Chicago Architecture Center, which is now open once again.

WGN’S Marcella Raymond took a trip there to show us the new exhibits.

There are new exhibits to welcome guests back. The skyscraper exhibit combines iconic buildings in white with temporary exhibits inside glass. This includes a yet-to-be-built South Loop high rise by famed architect Helmut Jahn, who recently passed away in a traffic collision.

Jahn’s work was very influential worldwide, as well as often controversial.

Another exhibit shows how homes changed over the years, with emphasis placed on the city’s two-flats and bungalows.

As the city’s needs move more toward multi-generational housing, adjustments to existing projects have been made to be more clean and ready for a post-pandemic world.

Outside the center, special tours are offered to showcase some the city’s architectural wonders.