CHICAGO — The Chicago Archdiocese holds its 17th annual Posada for immigration reform Friday.

Hundreds of community members join clergy and archdiocesan ministry employees, students and parishioners in praying for immigrants and immigration reform.

The story of Mary and Joseph’s journey seeking shelter symbolizes the journeys of immigrants who are seeking protection and opportunity.

“I want to ask you all to focus on the dreamers…can and must do next two weeks,” said immigration attorney Royal Berg.

Similar events are also happening in New York and Baltimore, with Chicago’s one-mile procession ending at Old Saint Patrick’s church.

The group started outside the Federal Immigration Building at Clark and Ida B. Wells Drive making several stops through the loop.