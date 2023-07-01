CHICAGO — The city of Chicago is appealing a judge’s decision to vacate a permit denial for a controversial metal shredding plant.

The case centers around Southside Recycling, which applied to move its metal scrapping operations from the city’s North Side to Burley Avenue on the Southeast Side.

In February of last year, the city’s public health department denied the company’s permit application.

The company appealed and in May, a judge overturned the denial.

The city is now appealing the decision.