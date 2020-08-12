Chicago announces restricted access to downtown will continue at night through weekend

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: Bridges that lead into the city were raised to limit access after widespread looting and vandalism took place, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is raising most of the bridges and closing exits to restrict access to the downtown area once again Wednesday night through the weekend after hundreds of looters targeted businesses early Monday morning.

According to the City of Chicago, access to the downtown area will be temporarily restricted from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day until Monday morning.

As part of the closure:

Lake Shore Drive will be closed between Fullerton Avenue in the north and I-55 in the south. The inbound Belmont ramp will also be closed.

All bridges will be up by 9 p.m. except at LaSalle Street, Harrison Street, westbound Ida B Wells, Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Avenue, Kinzie Street and Grand Avenue.

All expressway ramps from Roosevelt Road to Division Street will be closed in both directions.

CTA trains will not enter the downtown area, from Fullerton Avenue to 47th Street, and east of Halsted Street.

Divvy bikes will not be available from North Avenue to Ashland Avenue and Cermak between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as well.

Bus service will remain open, but some will be rerouted.

According to officials, this is not a curfew, as anyone who works or lives in the area will have access throughout that time.

They can enter downtown by showing identification and proof they live or work in the area to police staged at “Access Points” at Harrison Street, Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, Roosevelt Road and Canal Street, Kinzie Street and Halsted Street, and LaSalle Street.