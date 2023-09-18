Large group of cats and dogs looking at the camera on blue background

CHICAGO — Chicago Animal Care and Control’s fee-waived adoption event this past weekend was such a success that they’re running it back.

CACC on Monday said they are extending its fee-waived adoptions through the end of September.

Asking locals to “Fall in love and adopt,” the Chicago animal control service looks to keep the momentum going in hopes of finding furry friends new and forever homes.

Located at 2741 S. Western Ave. on the city’s Lower West Side, CACC is open daily from noon through 7 p.m.

The agency asks anyone interested in adopting to arrive at the center before 6 p.m.