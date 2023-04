CHICAGO — Chicago Animal Care and Control is hosting a spring adoption event this Saturday.

The “Spring Fling” event is scheduled to be held April 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2741 S. Western Avenue.

According to the CACC, the adoption fees will be waived and all pets will be fully vaccinated, microchipped, spayed and neutered.

For more information, go to: www.chicago.gov