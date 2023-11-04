CHICAGO — The Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus (CABC) is calling on Mayor Johnson’s Floor Leader Carlos Ramirez-Rosa to step down from his leadership post following allegations that he attempted to block one of their members from attending a controversial city council meeting on Thursday.

The CABC alleges that Ald. Ramirez-Rosa attempted to physically restrain Ald. Emma Mitts (37th Ward) from entering the chamber.

The council was set to decide whether to let voters weigh in on Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city, but the meeting ended in a storm of shouting and allegations.

At least 26 alderpeople need to be present for the referendum vote to take place. The fractured body attempted several times to vote but came up short.

The CABC released a statement on Saturday calling on Ramirez-Rosa to resign as Floor Leader and Chairman of the Committee on Zoning, Landmarks, and Building Standards.

In the statement, the CABC also recommended that Ramirez-Rosa publicly acknowledge his alleged actions against Mitts.

WGN-TV has reached out to Ramirez-Rosa for a comment but has not yet heard back. Mitts has not released any statements regarding Thursday’s meeting.