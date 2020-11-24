Chicago Alderman proposes tax on ground delivery services

CHICAGO — As millions have been spending most of their days at home for months, business has boomed for Amazon and other online retail giants.

With the pandemic bringing a host of financial problems Chicago’s way, 11th Ward Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson proposed a ground delivery tax.

The proposed tax would charge customers an additional $1.25 for every package 50 lbs. or less, with a tax of $2.50 for packages above 50 lbs.

Under the proposal, deliveries of medication and prepared food would be exempt. Mayor Lightfoot said there are challenges with passing the tax.

“I’ve spoken to Alderman Thompson recently about this proposed ordinance and we’re going to continue to work together to see if there is a way through this, but there are definitely some significant legal hurdles that have to be addressed,” Lightfoot said.