Chicago Ald. Lopez’s office windows smashed with bricks, just two weeks after his home vandalized

CHICAGO — Police are investigating vandalism at the office of 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez in Brighton Park.

According to police, two people were reportedly seen throwing bricks into the windows of the office at 47th and Washtenaw just before midnight Sunday. All of the windows were destroyed.

The vandals allegedly ran away after damaging the property. Ald. Lopez says he believes gangs are behind it. No one is in custody.

On July 9, two bricks were thrown through Lopez’s home and his neighbor’s garage was set on fire. An arrest has not yet been made in this case.

The alderman called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a tweet Monday morning, saying: “When you Mayor, refuse to call out the terror attacks on our communities, especially on their electeds, criminals only feel more emboldened to continue their reign. Glass can be replaced, peace of mind and security cannot. Your silence is destroying this city!”

When you Mayor, refuse to call out the terror attacks on our communities, especially on their electeds, criminals only feel more emboldened to continue their reign. Glass can be replaced, peace of mind and security cannot. Your silence is destroying this city! pic.twitter.com/n0lBBgnb9o — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) July 20, 2020

WGN has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment, but have not yet received a response.