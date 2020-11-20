Chicago Ald. Lopez’s office vandalized again, third time this year

CHICAGO — The office of 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez has been vandalized once again.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the office near 47th and California in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
Surveillance video captures three men throwing pieces of brick or concrete through the office windows before fleeing the scene.
Ald. Lopez shared the videos on Twitter:
This is at least the third time the alderman’s storefront office has been attacked. Lopez believes it’s the work of gang members who are resisting his anti-gang efforts.
No one is in custody.
Ald. Lopez, once again, called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a tweet Friday morning, saying: “By all means keep sending our officers downtown Mayor! At what point will she & Brown realize their policies are fueling brazen acts like this? I will push on but my residents are sick of living in fear b/c criminals know they have the upper hand with our districts short officers.”
The alderman has promised confidentiality for anyone who has any information on the vandals and can identify them.
