Chicago Ald. Lopez’s office vandalized again, third time this year

CHICAGO — The office of 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez has been vandalized once again.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the office near 47th and California in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Surveillance video captures three men throwing pieces of brick or concrete through the office windows before fleeing the scene.

Ald. Lopez shared the videos on Twitter:

If you know who these criminals are, call my office. Your information with be kept confidential as we work with @ChicagoCAPS09 to hold them accountable. #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/t1jB7ZDcA1 — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) November 20, 2020

From a different angle: help us catch these criminals! pic.twitter.com/qH1DV1Mriy — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) November 20, 2020

This is at least the third time the alderman’s storefront office has been attacked. Lopez believes it’s the work of gang members who are resisting his anti-gang efforts.

No one is in custody.

Ald. Lopez, once again, called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a tweet Friday morning, saying: “By all means keep sending our officers downtown Mayor! At what point will she & Brown realize their policies are fueling brazen acts like this? I will push on but my residents are sick of living in fear b/c criminals know they have the upper hand with our districts short officers.”

The alderman has promised confidentiality for anyone who has any information on the vandals and can identify them.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.