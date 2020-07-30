Chicago Ald. Lopez’s office vandalized again, 3rd attack against alderman within month

CHICAGO — The office of 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez has been vandalized again, making this the third attack against the alderman within a month.

The incident happened around 4:52 a.m. Thursday at 47th and Washtenaw in Brighton Park.

Police said officers responded to a report of a criminal damage to property. Upon arrival, officers found the alderman’s office had two broken windows and glass had been shattered on the front door. A brick was also found at the scene.

According to police, nothing was taken and no injuries were reported.

No one is in custody and no offender description is available at this time. Area One detectives are investigating.

The alderman, once again, called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a tweet Thursday morning, saying, “You failed. The third attack in a month! Lawlessness continues in Chicago.”

“We’ll make sure that they’ve got the resources they need to be secure. We’re not going to tolerate anyone attacking elected officials, and engaging in criminal conduct against them, period” -Lightfoot.



This is the third act of vandalism against Ald. Lopez. On July 9, two bricks were thrown through Lopez’s home near 43rd and South Artesian, and his neighbor’s garage was set on fire. On July 19, the windows of his office were shattered with bricks.

Ald. Lopez believes both incidents were cases of gang intimidation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.