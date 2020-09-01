Chicago adds 3 states to emergency travel order requiring 14-day self-quarantine upon arrival

WATCH LIVE ABOVE: Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady gives an update on the city’s emergency travel order

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago added Hawaii, Nebraska and North Carolina to its list of states requiring visitors or anyone arriving from there to self-quarantine for 14 days Tuesday.

Starting Friday, anyone arriving from the newly-added states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Chicago, or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.

Exceptions to the order include personal travel for medical care and parental shared custody, and for business travel to Chicago for essential workers.

States are added to the list if they pass the threshold of 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents. If a state drops below that limit for a week, they could be taken off the list.

States currently on the list include: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

Image courtesy City of Chicago