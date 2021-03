Erica Watson, a Chicago-native comedian and actor best known for her roles in ‘The Chi’ and ‘Chi-Raq’ has died at the age of 48 due to COVID-19 complications, according to a Facebook post from her brother.

Watson was living in Montego Bay, Jamaica at the time of her death and had recently celebrated her birthday.

Watson was raised in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood and attended Kenwood High School before graduating from Columbia College Chicago.