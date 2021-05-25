Chicago activists hope anniversary of George Floyd’s murder sparks action

CHICAGO – Events were held across Chicago Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder.

Voicing themes of respect, remembrance and recommitment, activists in Chicago hopes the one-year anniversary of that day sparks action.

A group and Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa rallied at the Thompson Center.

“No more police misconduct, no more police crimes, no more public lynchings and executions of Black and Brown Chicagoans by the police,” he said.”

At the officers of the Rainbow Push Coalition, civil rights leaders called on Congress to enact a major police reform bill.

“We’re pushing for a level of accountability for those officers who continuously violate the system, violate the rules and decide to mete out justice on the streets of America,” Rev. Janette Wilson said.

As lawmakers in Washington debate a legal shield that protects police officers in misconduct cases, Congressman Danny Davis harshly criticized Republican senators for blocking reform.

“They can not force law enforcement to come into the world of reality, knowing that it must change the way it conducts its business,” Davis said.

In the State Legislature Tuesday, representative Kam Buckner read the names of those killed by police as he called for more sweeping reforms.

“We keep working day-by-day, until we can look up and see that the world has indeed changed, but we know that we have not done enough yet.”

Several Chicago area churches are planning remembrance services on Tuesday night.