Chicago activist Andrew Holmes detains hit-and-run driver

CHICAGO – Community activist Andrew Holmes helped make an arrest in a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon.

WGN has learned it happened on I-290, near Austin Boulevard. One car hit another while on the expressway and drove off.

The driver then got off the expressway and struck two more vehicles. That’s when Holmes spotted the fleeing car. A few moments later, Holmes confronted the driver.

“You left the scene of an accident,” Holmes said. “I’ve got to detain you.”

Holmes called police and the driver was arrested. Three people were taken to the hospital, Holmes said.

The driver is being treated for his injuries.