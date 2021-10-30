‘Chi’ actress works with foundation to donate $100K to Chicago breast cancer organizations

Inspired by the character she plays in the showtime series, “The Chi,” actress Yolanda Ross is using her star power to help women living with breast cancer.



Ross along with Rhonda Feinberg from the Joseph and Bessie Feinberg Foundation announced a donation to three Chicago organizations serving women of color, who have breast cancer.

The organizations Ross worked with are Equal Hope, the Center for Health Equity Transformation and Tatisa C. Joiner Foundation,

The foundation is contributing $100,000 dollars to the groups.

Ross says she was moved to support women’s health after her character Jada, a single mother, was diagnosed with breast cancer.



