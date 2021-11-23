Chefs, CPS students team up again to provide Thanksgiving meals for seniors

CHICAGO — In Mount Greenwood Tuesday, hundreds of Thanksgiving meals were prepared by some Chicago chefs and CPS students for local seniors.

Prior to the pandemic, hundreds of seniors would attend The Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences’ annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Last year, the school had to pivot and teamed up with Chicago chefs to provide portable meals for the seniors.

On Tuesday, they were back at it.

“The vision here is for students to learn by doing. It’s hands-on, problem-based, project-based,” said principal Bill Hook. “It’s the best way for students to learn.”

For the students, it’s an opportunity not only to give thanks for the hands-on education — but to give back.

“We have turkey, sweet potatoes and cornbread,” student Areana Dinkins said. “it feels great, I feel like I’m doing a good deed.”

A brigade of 75 cars driven by neighborhood volunteers and CHSAS students are taking the meals to the seniors on Tuesday afternoon.