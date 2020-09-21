‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris to appear in court Monday on child porn charges

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A star of the Netflix series “Cheer” will appear in court Monday on child pornography charges.

Jerry Harris was arrested last week after FBI agents raided his home in Naperville. Harris is charged with production of child pornography.

Prosecutors say Harris encouraged a 13-year-old boy to send him sexually explicit videos and photos of himself. They also say Harris tried to solicit a sex act from the boy at two cheerleading competitions.

Harris, 21, was the breakout star of the show that followed the cheerleading team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, as it sought a national title.

Netflix released the following statement:

“Like everyone we are shocked by this news. Any abuse of minors is a terrible crime and we respect the legal process.”