CHICAGO — Christmas came early for a Chatham woman and the five young grandchildren she’s taken guardianship of.

It was all a surprise for Lisa Holmes, who has been through a lot in the past few years.

Two years ago her son was murdered, leaving the care of his five children to Holmes and her husband. But only three months ago, she lost her husband too.

Chicago police provided Holmes with a house full of surprises, holiday decorations, toys for the kids, money to pay bills, and food for Christmas dinner.

Police officers escorted tow trucks carrying gifts for the family and a choir sang Christmas carols.