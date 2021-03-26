Charges filed in fatal shooting at Secretary of State facility in Bridgeview

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Two men are charged with murder and attempted carjacking in a shooting outside a Secretary of State office in Bridgeview.

Matthew Givens, 23, and Cortez Hudson, 24, both face one count of murder and attempted vehicular high-jacking.

Related Content Man shot and killed outside Secretary of State facility in Bridgeview ID’d by police

Police said Jawaun Davis, 21, was shot and killed around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the facility at 7358 W. 87th Street. Davis was standing in line outside the facility when someone approached him and fired shots.

Police said the suspects then fled the scene and were pursued by officers to 99th and Roberts Road. There, the suspects fled the vehicle and were apprehended by officers a short time later.

Givens and Hudson are both expected to appear for a bail hearing Friday.