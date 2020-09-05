Charges filed against man shot by Cook County Sheriff’s officer as more body cam footage released

CHICAGO — Charges were filed Friday against a man shot by a Cook County Sheriff’s officer Wednesday night as more body cam footage was released.

28-year-old Durrell Foster faces two felony counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver following an attempted traffic stop near the 4600 block of South Laramie Avenue.

Foster was running from police when authorities said he reached into his bag and pulled out a handgun while several feet from an officer. It was then when officers opened fire on Foster.

“I didn’t even do nothing. You just shot me for nothing,” Foster said on body cam footage.

He was then seen running up the front steps of a house before getting tased by officers.

The incident began with a traffic stop, in which Foster’s vehicle was stopped for illegally tinted windows, no front plates and speeding. Foster briefly stopped before taking off on foot.

Officers observed an object in Foster’s hand, which turned out to be a black cell phone. Following the shooting, officers recovered a gun and suspected bags of crack cocaine.

Foster was hospitalized in good condition and Chicago police are investigating the shooting.