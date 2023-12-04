CHICAGO — A Chicago resident accused of fatally shooting a man on the city’s Far South Side in late April has been charged, police say.

According to Chicago Police, Daeshawn Hill, a 21-year-old Roseland resident, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police say Hill allegedly shot and killed a 40-year-old man in the 100 block of West 113th Street just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Hill was taken into custody in Park Forest, Illinois, on Friday in the 400 block of Miami Street in Park Forest, Illinois, police say.

Authorities have not identified the victim or provided details on what led to the fatal shooting.

Hill appeared in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.