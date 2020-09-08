Charges expected in fatal stabbing of Walgreens employee

CHICAGO — Charges are expected Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of an employee at the Wicker Park Walgreens.

32-year-old Olga Maria Calderon was working in the Walgreens in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee around 9:30 a.m. Sunday when, according to police, a man entered the store approached the woman and stabbed her multiple times.

The man then fled the scene.

Late Sunday a man was taken into custody.

Calderon is a mother and has a 3-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.

Walgreens issued the following statement.

“We are very saddened to learn of this tragic incident, and extend our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of our team member. The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we’re continuing to work with local authorities in their investigation. We are also making counseling and other resources available to our other store team members at this location.”

A GoFundMe has been created by her family.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.