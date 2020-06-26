Charges expected in fatal shooting of two teens in South Shore

CHICAGO — Chicago police announced charges in a shooting that killed two teens on the South Side.

A 17-year-old Jasean Francis and 16-year-old Charles Riley were killed following a South Shore shooting Saturday night.

Thursday Chicago police charged 19-year-old Laroy Battle with two counts of first degree murder.

Just before 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 7900 block of South Luella Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Sunday, police released surveillance camera images of an individual they identified as the suspect.

Police said he followed the victims as they were leaving a convenience store, came up behind them and shot them several times.