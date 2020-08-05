Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 10-year-old girl in Logan Square

CHICAGO — Chicago police have announced charges in the shooting that killed a 10-year-old girl in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood earlier this summer.

Christopher Lara is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lena Nunez, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan announced Wednesday.

Lara was the driver of the vehicle used in the shooting

Lena Nunez was killed when a bullet fired from the street hit her in the head, as she was inside her grandmother’s second-floor apartment on the 3400 block of Dickens Avenue on June 27.

Lena was one of several children shot and killed in Chicago this summer.

